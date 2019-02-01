Brooklyn Nets present The Untold: Eric Adams

Borough President Eric Adams discusses the importance of Black History Month in the introduction of our month-long video series.

About The Untold

Presenting the stories you haven’t heard, and the stories you haven’t heard enough about. This is the mission of The Untold, bringing essential passages of our history to light through the eyes of modern-day Black historymakers: artists, activists, and athletes who push culture forward every day. Visit us each day in February for a new story as we present 28 untold stories of Black history.