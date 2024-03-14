Ben Simmons Medical Update

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons underwent a successful microscopic partial discectomy earlier today to alleviate the nerve impingement in his lower back. The procedure was performed by Dr. Timur Urakov, in consultation with Dr. Barth Green, at UHealth Jackson Memorial Medical Center. Simmons is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp next season.



In 15 games this season, Simmons recorded averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 23.9 minutes per contest.