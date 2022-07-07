Brooklyn Nets Sign T.J. Warren

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward T.J. Warren to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“T.J. is a proven three-level scorer with the size and versatility to make an impact for us,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “We think T.J. is a great fit on the wing, and we’re excited to welcome him and his family to Brooklyn.”

Warren (6’8”, 215) has appeared in 332 games (236 starts) across seven seasons with the Indiana Pacers (2019-21) and Phoenix Suns (2014-19), registering averages of 15.5 points on 50.7 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from 3-point range and 78.0 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per game. The 28-year-old played in just four games in the last two seasons due to injury, but in his last full season in 2019-20 with the Pacers, he appeared in and started a career-high 67 games, while averaging a career-high 19.8 points per game on a career-high 53.6 percent shooting from the field, 40.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and a career-high 81.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.9 minutes per contest. In six seeding games in the Orlando Bubble in the summer of 2020, Warren put together the best stretch of his career, averaging 31.0 points on 57.8 percent shooting from the field, 52.4 percent shooting from 3-point range and 88.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.4 minutes per game, trailing only Damian Lillard (38.9 points per game), James Harden (31.7 points per game) and Devin Booker (31.0 points per game) in regular season Orlando Bubble points per game. The Durham, N.C., native also saw the first playoff action of his career in Orlando in 2020, posting averages of 20.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals in four games in a first round series against the Miami Heat.

Warren was originally selected with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft by Phoenix after spending two years (2012-14) at North Carolina State University. At NC State, Warren was named to the ACC All-Freshmen Team in his first season and then earned All-ACC First Team, ACC Player of the Year and consensus second-team All-American honors in his second and final collegiate season.