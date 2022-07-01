Brooklyn Nets Announce Training Camp Roster
BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have announced their roster for NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas, which takes place Thursday, July 7, through Sunday, July 17. It will mark the Nets’ eighth overall appearance in Las Vegas.
Adam Caporn, who spent last season as head coach of Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, will serve as head coach of Brooklyn’s Summer League team. The roster includes Brooklyn Nets guards Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr., forward Kessler Edwards and center Day’Ron Sharpe.
Brooklyn’s full Summer League roster and schedule can be found below.
|#
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|YRS
|6
|David Duke Jr.
|G
|6-4
|205
|10/13/99
|Providence/USA
|1
|14
|Kessler Edwards
|F
|6-8
|215
|08/09/00
|Pepperdine/USA
|1
|22
|Kaiser Gates
|F
|6-7
|225
|11/08/96
|Xavier/USA
|R
|4
|RaiQuan Gray
|F
|6-8
|268
|07/07/99
|Florida State/USA
|R
|55
|Brison Gresham
|F/C
|6-9
|240
|01/24/98
|Texas Southern/USA
|R
|17
|Noah Kirkwood
|G
|6-7
|215
|12/27/99
|Harvard/USA
|R
|44
|Taze Moore
|F
|6-5
|195
|06/29/98
|Houston/USA
|R
|35
|Yves Pons
|F
|6-5
|206
|05/07/99
|Tennessee/France
|1
|20
|Day’Ron Sharpe
|C
|6-9
|264
|11/06/01
|North Carolina/USA
|1
|24
|Cam Thomas
|G
|6-3
|210
|10/13/01
|Louisiana State/USA
|1
|31
|Alondes Williams
|G
|6-5
|210
|06/19/99
|Wake Forest/USA
|R
|88
|Donovan Williams
|G/F
|6-6
|190
|09/06/01
|Nevada Las Vegas/USA
|R
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME
|BROADCAST
|FRI, JULY 8
|MIL
|Cox Pavillion
|7 p.m.
|NBA TV
|SUN, JULY 10
|PHI
|Thomas & Mack
|3:30 p.m.
|NBA TV
|TUE, JULY 12
|MEM
|Cox Pavilion
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|THU, JULY 14
|MIN
|Cox Pavilion
|10:00 p.m.
|ESPN
|TBD
|Game 5
