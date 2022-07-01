Brooklyn Nets Announce Training Camp Roster

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have announced their roster for NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas, which takes place Thursday, July 7, through Sunday, July 17. It will mark the Nets’ eighth overall appearance in Las Vegas.

Adam Caporn, who spent last season as head coach of Brooklyn’s NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, will serve as head coach of Brooklyn’s Summer League team. The roster includes Brooklyn Nets guards Cam Thomas and David Duke Jr., forward Kessler Edwards and center Day’Ron Sharpe.

Brooklyn’s full Summer League roster and schedule can be found below.

# NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY YRS 6 David Duke Jr. G 6-4 205 10/13/99 Providence/USA 1 14 Kessler Edwards F 6-8 215 08/09/00 Pepperdine/USA 1 22 Kaiser Gates F 6-7 225 11/08/96 Xavier/USA R 4 RaiQuan Gray F 6-8 268 07/07/99 Florida State/USA R 55 Brison Gresham F/C 6-9 240 01/24/98 Texas Southern/USA R 17 Noah Kirkwood G 6-7 215 12/27/99 Harvard/USA R 44 Taze Moore F 6-5 195 06/29/98 Houston/USA R 35 Yves Pons F 6-5 206 05/07/99 Tennessee/France 1 20 Day’Ron Sharpe C 6-9 264 11/06/01 North Carolina/USA 1 24 Cam Thomas G 6-3 210 10/13/01 Louisiana State/USA 1 31 Alondes Williams G 6-5 210 06/19/99 Wake Forest/USA R 88 Donovan Williams G/F 6-6 190 09/06/01 Nevada Las Vegas/USA R