Sports and Entertainment Industry Veteran Sam Zussman Named Chief Executive Officer of BSE Global

BROOKLYN – BSE Global announced today that Sam Zussman has been named Chief Executive Officer. Zussman will be responsible for leading the overall business strategy and operations for BSE Global, which is the parent company of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and its home arena Barclays Center, as well as the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League and NetsGC of the NBA 2K League.

As CEO, Zussman will also oversee advancement of the company’s existing sports, media and entertainment businesses as well as identify and execute new opportunities for growth. He will transition into the CEO role this summer and join the organization full-time prior to the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. He will also be nominated to become an Alternate Governor of the Brooklyn Nets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam into the BSE Global family,” said Joe Tsai, owner of BSE Global and Governor of the Brooklyn Nets. “Sam comes to us with incredibly diverse experience in operating businesses and leading people. I am excited to partner with Sam as we develop a highly strategic approach to growing our business at BSE Global.”

“I attended my first Nets game when the team played in New Jersey and have been impressed watching the organization evolve into what it has become today,” said Zussman. “Thank you to Joe Tsai, Clara Wu Tsai, and Ollie Weisberg for inspiring me with their passion and vision for this company, and for giving me the opportunity to lead it. I’ve spent the majority of my career learning new businesses and this position is an exciting next step. BSE Global has a great deal of momentum as we look to the future.”

Zussman is a widely respected sports, media and entertainment industry leader who joins BSE Global after 16 years with IMG/Endeavor. Currently based in London, he has been leading the company’s growing portfolio of owned and operated event divisions, including tennis, golf, motorsports, action sports, festivals, and other cultural, art and lifestyle properties. Additionally, Zussman oversees the company’s global media production business, media rights acquisition and distribution business, and betting rights business, IMG Arena, and represents marquee clients such as Wimbledon, English Premier League, La Liga, and UFC.

Before relocating to London, he spent five years as President of IMG Performance, building IMG Academy in Florida into the world’s largest and most-advanced sports training and educational institution. Most notably, he converted the Academy from an athletic-only institution to an academic-athletic institution sending the overwhelming majority of its graduates to college. He joined IMG in 2006 after five years with McKinsey & Company. Zussman earned both his B.A. and J.D. from Tel Aviv University and an M.B.A. from Stanford University. Following a coordinated transition from IMG/Endeavor, Zussman will relocate back to New York City.