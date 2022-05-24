Kevin Durant Named All-NBA Second Team

BROOKLYN (May 24, 2022) – The NBA announced tonight that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was named to the 2021-22 All-NBA Second Team. It’s the 10th All-NBA honor for Durant, who was previously named All-NBA First Team six times (2009-14 with Oklahoma City and 2017-18 with Golden State) and All-NBA Second Team three times (2015-16 with the Thunder and 2016-17 and 2018-19 with the Warriors).

In his third season in Brooklyn, Durant appeared in 55 games during the 2021-22 regular season, registering averages of 29.9 points per game (which would have ranked fourth in the league, but he finished just shy of qualifying for league-leader status) on 51.8 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and a career-best 91.0 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 7.4 rebounds and a career-high 6.4 assists in 37.2 minutes per game, while leading Brooklyn to a 36-19 record (65.5 percent winning percentage) in games he appeared in. Durant’s points per game represented a single-season franchise record, besting Vince Carter’s 27.5 points per game in the 2004-05 season, and also marked the third highest of Durant’s career and his most prolific scoring season since he averaged a career-high 32.0 points per game in the 2013-14 season with Oklahoma City en route to MVP honors. Durant also recorded single-season career highs in triple-doubles (four) and 50-point games (three), with the three 50-point games representing a single-season Nets record and his 55 points at Atlanta on April 2 marking a career high. His 25 30-point games matched a Nets record, which was previously set by Carter in the 2006-07 season. Durant’s free-throw percentage was the second highest in a season in Nets history, trailing only Kyrie Irving’s 92.2 percentage in the 2020-21 campaign, and was good for third in the league this season, which tied with Mike Gminski (1985-86) and Mike Newlin (1980-81) for the highest finish for a Net all-time. Durant earned a pair of Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in October and November. On March 6 at Boston, Durant became the 23rd player in NBA history (third active player) to score 25,000 career points. He also ascended to 16th all-time in free throws made, 21st on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, 23rd in field goals made and 24th in 3-pointers made, joining LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki as the only players in NBA history to rank in the top 25 in all four categories.

Durant has the third-most All-NBA honors among active players, trailing only the 18 selections for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and 11 selections for Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, and he is the 25th player in league history to crack double-digit All-NBA selections.

Durant is the seventh Net to earn All-NBA honors and the first frontcourt player to take home All-NBA honors since Derrick Coleman in the 1993-94 season. Durant was also named an All-Star for the 12th time in his career this season, joining Kyrie Irving (2020-21), Jason Kidd (2003-04, 2002-03 and 2001-02), Coleman (1993-94) and Buck Williams (1982-83) as the only players in franchise history to garner All-NBA and All-Star honors in the same season.

All-Time Nets All-NBA Honorees:

Kevin Durant – Second Team – 2021-22

Kyrie Irving – Third Team – 2020-21

Jason Kidd – First Team – 2003-04

Jason Kidd – Second Team – 2002-03

Jason Kidd – First Team – 2001-02

Stephon Marbury – Third Team – 1999-00

Derrick Coleman – Third Team – 1993-94

Derrick Coleman – Third Team – 1992-93

Drazen Petrovic – Third Team – 1992-93

Buck Williams – Second Team – 1982-83