Brooklyn Nets Unveil "Nets Level" Campaign for 2022 NBA Playoffs

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets are tipping off their 2022 NBA Playoffs celebrations this week by taking it to the “Nets Level.” The Nets debuted their 2022 NBA Playoffs marketing campaign, designed by the Nets’ in-house creative team and inspired by the look and feel of a video game as the team competes throughout the playoffs to reach the “Nets Level,” with each win tracked through the creative campaign. “Nets Level” creative will be featured throughout the playoffs in-arena during Nets home games at Barclays Center, on all Nets social media and digital channels, as well as across New York City in out-of-home and grassroots marketing efforts.

In-line with the team’s thematic marketing campaign, the Nets will debut an interactive video game on Saturday, April 16 called “Nets Level.” The arcade-style game will be available to play for free online at brooklynnets.com/netslevelgame for the duration of the Nets’ playoff run. Fans will have multiple chances each day to compete to win various prizes, and at the conclusion of the Nets’ playoff run, one of the players with a top 100 overall score will win a $500 gift certificate to NetsStore.com.

The playoffs excitement continues throughout the weekend as the Nets will host a watch party at McMahon’s Public House in Brooklyn this Sunday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. The Nets will host watch parties at McMahon’s Public House for every Nets’ away game during Round One of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Each watch party will feature prize giveaways including tickets to Nets home playoff games at Barclays Center this season. Further details and locations of watch parties for subsequent rounds of the 2022 NBA Playoffs will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, ahead of the Nets’ first home game of Round One, the team will host “Rep the Nets Day” on Friday, April 22. Fans are encouraged to post pictures of themselves in Nets apparel on social media with the hashtag #NetsLevel for a chance to win various prizes. The team will also celebrate “Rep the Nets Day” by offering 25% off all City Edition merchandise purchased online at NetsStore.com or in-person at Brooklyn Fanatics, the Nets’ team store at Barclays Center, on Friday, April 22.

For Game 3 against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, April 23, the Nets will debut the NETS LEVEL ZONE at Barclays Center. The NETS LEVEL ZONE is an interactive experience where fans can learn more about Nets Level video game characters – all based on current players on the Nets’ roster. The activation will feature gamification-style boards with descriptions of Nets Level characters, along with a hologram machine showcasing a rotation of life-size 3D animations of the characters. NETS LEVEL ZONE will be located outside of Section 23 on the arena’s main concourse and will be open during all Nets home games for the duration of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Each Nets home game during the 2022 NBA Playoffs will also feature a pre-game plaza celebration, elevated halftime performances, giveaway items for all fans in attendance, and more.

Tickets to Nets home games at Barclays Center during Round One of the 2022 NBA Playoffs are now on-sale at seatgeek.com and brooklynnets.com.