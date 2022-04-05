Longtime Brooklyn Nets Official Scorer Herb Turetzky Passes Away

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets mourn the loss of longtime official scorer Herb Turetzky, who passed away on Monday, April 4, at the age of 76.

For 54 years, Turetzky was synonymous with Nets Basketball. He was the one constant since the inception of the franchise, and his passing leaves a void that can never be filled. A fixture at center court, he touched the lives of generations of Nets players, staff and fans, leaving an indelible mark on those who knew him. His warm smile and kind-hearted nature will be forever missed by all at Barclays Center, and his legacy will endure for years to come.

Turetzky is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane, their daughter, Jennifer, son, David, daughter-in-law, Heather, and grandchildren, Jack and Harper.

A native of Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, Turetzky scored the first game in franchise history, a matchup between the New Jersey Americans and Pittsburgh Pipers of the American Basketball Association (ABA) on Oct. 23, 1967, at the Teaneck Armory while he was a senior at Long Island University. That game began a career that spanned more than 2,200 games and was eventually certified as a record for professional basketball games scored in the Guinness Book of World Records. Turetzky also worked 1,465 consecutive regular season and playoff games, beginning in the 1984-85 season and concluding in Oct. 2018. Turetzky’s tenure saw him score games in eight home arenas with more than 500 players donning a Nets uniform in that span. He was on hand to score the greatest moments in franchise history, including ABA championships in 1974 and 1976 and consecutive trips to the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003.

Turetzky earned a number of honors throughout his career with the Nets, including his induction into the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame and the Basketball Old Timers of America Hall of Fame.

The Nets honored Turetzky at their game versus the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 16, 2021, bestowing him the title of official scorer emeritus and dedicating the scorer’s table at Barclays Center as the ‘Herb Turetzky Scorer’s Table’ in a ceremony attended by his family, former players and a group of close friends.

Arrangements for Turetzky will be made available once finalized. Those wishing to contact the Turetzky family are encouraged to do so by emailing David Turetzky at davidturetzky@gmail.com.