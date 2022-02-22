Brooklyn Nets Sign Goran Dragić

BROOKLYN (Feb. 22, 2022) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Goran Dragić. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related transaction, Brooklyn has requested waivers on guard Jevon Carter.

Dragić (6’3”, 190) has appeared in 872 career games (524 starts) across 14 seasons with Phoenix (2008-11, 2012-15), Houston (2011-12), Miami (2015-21) and Toronto (2021-22), recording averages of 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.9 minutes per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3-point range and 76.7 percent from the free-throw line. Dragić played in five games this season with the Raptors, averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.0 minutes per game. The 35-year-old native of Slovenia was named an All-Star in the 2017-18 season with the Heat, and he secured All-NBA Third Team honors, as well as the NBA Most Improved Player Award with the Suns in the 2013-14 campaign. Dragić has also seen action in 56 playoff games (37 starts) in five postseason appearances, registering averages of 14.9 points on 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 34.6 percent shooting from long distance and 76.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 27.4 minutes per contest while helping lead the Heat to an NBA Finals appearance in 2020 and the Suns to the Western Conference Finals in 2010. Dragić was originally selected with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft by San Antonio, and his draft rights were traded to Phoenix. Prior to beginning his NBA career, Dragić played professionally for four years (2004-08) in Europe. Dragić has also competed on the international stage, with his final appearance coming in 2017, when he led Slovenia to its first-ever FIBA European Championship at the 2017 EuroBasket. Dragić was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and earned Slovenia’s Sportsman of the Year award.

Carter saw action in 46 games (one start) with Brooklyn this season, posting averages of 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.0 minutes per game. The 26-year-old was originally acquired by the Nets in a trade with the Suns on Aug. 6, 2021.