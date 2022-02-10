Brooklyn Nets Acquire Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Two First Round Draft Picks From Philadelphia

BROOKLYN (Feb. 10, 2022) – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired guard/forward Ben Simmons, guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and two future first round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for guard James Harden and forward Paul Millsap. In a related transaction, the Nets have requested waivers on forward DeAndre' Bembry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben, Seth, Andre and their families to Brooklyn,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said. “Ben is an All-NBA and All-Defensive player with elite playmaking abilities, while Seth has proven to consistently be one of the league’s best 3-point shooters and Andre has been one of the league’s top rebounders for the last decade. Together, the three will enhance our core by providing versatility and depth on both ends of the floor while better balancing our roster.

“The decision to trade James was a difficult one, however after recent discussions with him and his representatives we felt that this move would be best for all involved, as it better positions us to achieve our goals this season and in the years ahead. We appreciate everything that James has done for our organization both on and off the court and wish him, Paul and DeAndre' the best moving forward.”

A three-time NBA All-Star (2019-21) and All-NBA Third Team selection in 2020, Simmons (6’10”, 240) has appeared in and started 275 career games in four seasons with Philadelphia, registering averages of 15.9 points on 56.0 percent shooting from the field, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.9 minutes per game. A native of Melbourne, Australia, Simmons is a two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team performer (2020 and 2021) and led the league in steals per game (2.1) in the 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old Simmons is one of just five players in NBA history to total 4,000 points, 2,000 rebounds and 2,000 assists within their first four seasons, joining Grant Hill, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson. He has also seen action in 34 playoff games across three postseason appearances, recording averages of 13.9 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the field, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.1 minutes per contest. Simmons was originally selected with the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by Philadelphia and secured Rookie of the Year honors after a standout first season with the 76ers. Prior to beginning his NBA career, Simmons spent one year (2015-16) at Louisiana State University, earning consensus first-team All-America honors, All-SEC First Team honors and the SEC Freshman of the Year award.

Curry (6’1”, 192) has appeared in 358 career games (180 starts) in eight seasons with Philadelphia, Dallas, Portland, Sacramento, Phoenix, Memphis and Cleveland, recording averages of 11.1 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 43.7 percent shooting from 3-point range and 85.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.9 minutes per game. He has seen action in 45 games this season with the 76ers, posting averages of 15.0 points (a career high) on 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 40.0 percent shooting from distance and 87.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.8 minutes per contest. Across the last four seasons (2018-22), the 31-year-old Curry has shot 43.9 percent from 3-point range, second among all players (minimum 1,000 attempts), trailing only Joe Harris (45.8 percent). Curry also ranks fifth in NBA history in career 3-point percentage, trailing only Harris (43.9 percent) among active players. A native of Charlotte, N.C., Curry went undrafted in 2013 after playing collegiately at Liberty (2008-09) and Duke (2010-13), where he earned All-ACC First Team honors in his final collegiate season.

Drummond (6’10”, 280) has appeared in 694 games (606 starts) across 10 seasons with Philadelphia, Cleveland, Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit, recording averages of 13.9 points on 53.8 percent shooting from the field, 13.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game. In 49 games (12 starts) with the 76ers this season, Drummond has posted averages of 6.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 18.4 minutes per contest. The 28-year-old is a two-time All-Star (2016 and 2018), an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2016 and a four-time league leader in rebounds (2016, 2018-20). Among active players, Drummond ranks fourth in rebounds (9,272) and second in offensive rebounds (3,160). His career rebounds per game average is tops among all active players and 10th in NBA history. The Mount Vernon, N.Y., native was originally selected with the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft by Detroit after spending one year (2011-12) at the University of Connecticut, where he earned Big East All-Freshman Team honors.

Harden appeared in 44 games (all starts) this season, averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 37.0 minutes per game. In 80 games across two seasons in Brooklyn, he registered averages of 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 10.5 assists in 36.8 minutes per contest. Harden was originally acquired by the Nets via trade with the Houston Rockets on Jan. 14, 2021. In 921 career games (707 starts), Harden has averaged 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 34.6 minutes per game with Oklahoma City, Houston and Brooklyn.

Millsap appeared in 24 games this season, averaging 3.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.3 minutes per game. In 16 seasons with Brooklyn, Denver, Atlanta and Utah, Millsap has posted averages of 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game across 1,076 games (745 starts). He originally signed with Brooklyn as a free agent on Sept. 10, 2021.

Bembry appeared in 48 games (20 starts) this season, recording averages of 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.8 minutes per game after signing as a free agent with the Nets on Aug. 8, 2021. In 288 career games (55 starts) across six seasons with Brooklyn, Toronto and Atlanta, Bembry has averaged 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.4 minutes per contest.