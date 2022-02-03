James Harden Selected as All-Star Game Reserve

BROOKLYN (Feb. 3, 2022) – The NBA announced today that Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden has been selected by league head coaches as a reserve in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Harden has been named an All-Star for 10 consecutive seasons (2013-22), which is the fourth-most selections among active players (LeBron James – 18, Kevin Durant – 12, Chris Paul – 12) and the second-longest active streak of consecutive All-Star Game selections, trailing only James’ 18 straight. He joins teammate Kevin Durant in Cleveland, who was named a 2022 All-Star starter and captain on Jan. 27. This marks the fifth time in franchise history the Nets have had at least two NBA All-Star selections in a single season, joining Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden in 2021, Vince Carter and Jason Kidd in 2007, Kidd and Kenyon Martin in 2004 and Kenny Anderson and Derrick Coleman in 1994, and the first time in franchise history that the Nets have had the same two players selected to consecutive All-Star games. Harden is one of five players in Nets NBA history to earn multiple All-Star Game selections (two), joining Kidd (five), Carter (three), Buck Williams (three) and Durant (two). Harden, who represents the franchise’s 28th All-Star selection, ranks 24th all-time in All-Star points scored (143), and his 39 made 3-pointers are the most in All-Star history. In last season’s All-Star contest, Harden helped lead Team Durant with seven makes from downtown on his way to 21 points.

This season, Harden has averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 37.0 minutes per game across 44 games. He currently ranks second in the NBA in assists per game this season, trailing only Chris Paul (10.4), and is sixth among active players with 6,177 career dishes (trailing Paul, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Lowry). Harden has recorded nine triple-doubles, tied for third-most in the league this season and tied for fourth-most in a season in Nets history. He’s also registered 29 double-doubles, good for fifth-most in the league this season. Earlier this season, Harden recorded 30+ points and 10+ assists in four straight contests (Dec. 25 – Jan. 1), becoming the first player in team history to accomplish that feat and the only player in the league to do so this season.

On Dec. 27 at L.A. Clippers, Harden became the 10th player in NBA history to register 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 6,000 assists, joining Kobe Bryant, Clyde Drexler, John Havlicek, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Gary Payton, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West and Russell Westbrook. Harden continues to climb NBA charts, currently ranking fourth all-time in career 3-point field goals made (2,547), 10th in free-throws made (6,878), 32nd in points scored (23,035) and 34th in assists (6,177).