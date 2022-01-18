Brooklyn Nets Tip-Off Change Announced

BROOKLYN - The Brooklyn Nets have announced the Wednesday, January 26 game against the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center will now tip-off at 8:00 p.m. (previously scheduled for 7:30 p.m.)

Tickets held for this game will automatically be valid for the rescheduled time. No additional action by ticket holders is required.

Season ticket members may email memberservices@brooklynnets.com with any further questions. All other ticket holders may email fans@brooklynnets.com.