Brooklyn Nets Schedule Updates

BROOKLYN - The NBA has announced the following changes to the Brooklyn Nets’ 2021-22 schedule:

Sunday, January 9: Brooklyn vs. San Antonio – 12 p.m.

*Originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

*Originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, January 10: Brooklyn at Portland – 10:00 p.m.

*Originally scheduled for Decemeber 23 at Portland

*Originally scheduled for 23 at Portland Wednesday, January 26: Brooklyn vs. Denver – 7:30 p.m.

*Originally scheduled for Decemeber 19 at Brooklyn

*Originally scheduled for 19 at Brooklyn Thursday, February 17: Brooklyn vs. Washington – 7:30 p.m.

*Originally scheduled for Decemeber 21 at Brooklyn

*Originally scheduled for Decemeber 21 at Brooklyn Monday, February 28: Brooklyn vs. Toronto – 7:30 p.m.

Originally scheduled for January 26 at Brooklyn

Tickets held for the home games at Barclays Center will automatically be valid for the rescheduled dates and times. No additional action by ticket holders is required.

Season ticket members may email memberservices@brooklynnets.com with any further questions. All other ticket holders may email fans@brooklynnets.com.