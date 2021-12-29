Brooklyn Nets Sign Shaquille Harrison to Second 10-Day Contract

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Shaquille Harrison to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Harrison (6’4”, 195) signed his first 10-day contract with Brooklyn on Dec. 18 and has appeared in two games with the Nets, posting averages of 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11.3 minutes per game. Harrison has seen action in 175 career games (23 starts) across five seasons with Brooklyn, Denver, Utah, Chicago and Phoenix, recording averages of 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15.2 minutes per contest while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. The 28-year-old split the 2020-21 season between Utah and Denver, appearing in 34 games and notching averages of 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game. Harrison has appeared in and started seven games for the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League this season, averaging 19.6 points on 52.0 percent shooting from the field, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.9 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest. He also spent part of his first two professional seasons (2016-18) in the NBA G League with the Northern Arizona Suns. Harrison went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft after playing four collegiate seasons (2012-16) at the University of Tulsa, where he earned All-American Athletic Conference Second Team honors as a junior and senior. The Kansas City, Mo., native ranks second all-time in Tulsa history in assists (461) and third in steals (244).