Brooklyn Nets Sign James Ennis III and Shaquille Harrison to 10-Day Contracts

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward James Ennis III and free agent guard Shaquille Harrison to 10-day contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released. Ennis III (6’6”, 215) has appeared in 388 career games (140 starts) across seven seasons with Orlando, Philadelphia, Houston, Detroit, Memphis, New Orleans and Miami, recording averages of 6.7 points on 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 36.0 percent shooting from 3-point range and 79.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.5 minutes per game. The 31-year-old has also seen action in 22 career playoff games (nine starts), averaging 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.2 minutes per contest. Most recently, Ennis III appeared in 41 games (37 starts) for the Orlando Magic during the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 8.4 points on 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 43.3 percent shooting from long distance and 80.5 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.1 minutes per game. Ennis III, who has also played professionally in Australia and Puerto Rico, was originally selected by Atlanta with the 50th overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft before his rights were traded to Miami on draft night. After beginning his collegiate career at Oxnard College (2009-10) and Ventura College (2010-11), the California native enrolled at Long Beach State University (2011-13), where he was named Big West Player of the Year and earned Honorable Mention All-America honors by the Associated Press in his final season with the 49ers before entering the NBA Draft.

Harrison (6’4”, 195) has appeared in 173 career games (23 starts) across four seasons with Denver, Utah, Chicago and Phoenix, recording averages of 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15.2 minutes per contest while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. The 28-year-old split the 2020-21 season between Utah and Denver, appearing in 34 games and posting averages of 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game. Harrison has appeared in and started seven games for the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League this season, averaging 19.6 points on 52.0 percent shooting from the field, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.9 steals in 32.2 minutes per contest. He also spent part of his first two professional seasons (2016-18) in the NBA G League with the Northern Arizona Suns. Harrison went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft after playing four collegiate seasons (2012-16) at the University of Tulsa, where he earned All-American Athletic Conference Second Team honors as a junior and senior. The Kansas City, Mo., native ranks second all-time in Tulsa history in assists (461) and third in steals (244).