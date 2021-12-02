Kevin Durant Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

BROOKLYN – The NBA announced today that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for the months of October and November. The honor is Durant’s first as a Net and the 15th of his career.

Durant led Brooklyn to an Eastern Conference-best 15-6 record in October and November, registering averages of a league-leading 28.6 points on 53.9 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from 3-point range and 86.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 7.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 35.8 minutes per game. Durant helped lead the Nets to their best 20-game start in franchise history (14-6 record) and their best 10-game road start in franchise history (East-leading 8-2 record). Durant has scored 30 or more points eight times this season (tied for second-most in the league) and 20 or more points in 19 of his 20 games played (tied for the league lead). His points per game average is currently on pace to be the third-highest in a season in his career, trailing only his 32.0 points per game in 2013-14 with Oklahoma City and his 30.1 points per game in 2009-10 with the Thunder, while his field goal percentage is on pace to be the highest in a season in his NBA career.

In 55 games as a Net across the last two seasons, Durant has recorded averages of 27.5 points on 53.8 percent shooting from the field, 43.0 percent shooting from 3-point range and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 7.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game. The points per game average represents the highest for a player in Nets NBA history, and Durant’s points per game average this season is on pace to be the highest for a player in Nets NBA history.

Durant is the fifth Net to earn Player of the Month honors since the award was first presented in the 1979-80 season, joining James Harden, Vince Carter, Kenyon Martin and Jason Kidd.

All-Time Nets Player of the Month Honorees:

Kevin Durant – Oct./Nov. 2021

James Harden – March 2021

James Harden – Feb. 2021

Vince Carter – April 2007

Vince Carter – Dec. 2005

Vince Carter – Feb. 2005

Kenyon Martin – Feb. 2004

Jason Kidd – Dec. 2002

Jason Kidd – Nov. 2001

*Note – The NBA began awarding Player of the Month by conference in 2001-02.