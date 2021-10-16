Brooklyn Nets Exercise Two-Way Player Conversion on David Duke Jr.

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have exercised the two-way player conversion option on guard David Duke Jr.

Duke Jr. (6’4”, 205) originally signed with Brooklyn on Aug. 8 after playing for the Nets during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Duke Jr. appeared in three preseason games for Brooklyn, registering averages of 4.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.6 minutes per contest.

Duke Jr. went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft after a three-year collegiate career (2018-21) at Providence College. Starting all 91 career games, the 22-year-old averaged 11.5 points on 39.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent shooting from distance, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. In his final season as a junior in 2020-21, Duke Jr. averaged career highs with 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 37.1 minutes per game on his way to being named to the All-BIG EAST Second Team and an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention selection. A native of Providence, R.I., Duke Jr. represented the United States at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, where he helped lead Team USA to a bronze medal.