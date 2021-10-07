Brooklyn Nets Partner with Leading Global Blockchain Provider Socios.com

BROOKLYN – Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry, has announced a new partnership with the Brooklyn Nets. Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sports organizations with the tools to engage with their global fanbases. As part of the partnership, Socios.com will be integrated across the teams’ social channels and receive digital signage at all Nets home games, as well as open the SociosSuite at Barclays Center, which will serve as a fan-centric experience opportunity.

The Nets join a 70+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Valencia, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading teams from F1, esports and cricket.

The partnership is part of Socios.com’s growing expansion into the U.S. sports industry, with the Nets becoming the latest NBA franchise to partner with Socios.com.

Socios.com has major global expansion plans and will increase their existing presence in Europe, while targeting many more Fan Token launches in the USA, Asia and South America with the world’s leading sports properties. Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires in 2021. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future.

“The Nets organization strives to align with innovative, disruptive brands and we found that in Socios.com,” said Michael Wandell, Chief Commercial Officer at BSE Global. “We are looking forward to joining forces this year to develop new and unique ways to engage with our fans worldwide.”

“Four teams in four days - we are expanding in the U.S. at an incredible pace, adding huge globally recognized sporting brands all the time,” said Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz. “A very warm welcome to the Nets. We can’t wait to get started and look forward to what’s to come.”