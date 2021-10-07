Brooklyn Nets Official Scorer Herb Turetzky Retires

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets announced today the retirement of Herb Turetzky after a remarkable 54-year run as the only official scorer in the franchise’s history. In recognition of his years of dedication to the Nets organization, Turetzky has been named official scorer emeritus.

“For 54 years, I’ve had the best seat in the house,” Turetzky said. “It’s been a joy to work with so many incredible people over the years, and I am very proud to be a part of this great organization.”

“We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to Herb for his more than five decades of faithful service to the organization,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “Herb is part of the fabric of Nets basketball, and it’s fitting that he was able to finish his career in his home borough. Herb, his wife, Jane, and their family will always be a part of the Brooklyn Nets family.”

“We are all grateful to Herb for his enduring impact on the Nets organization,” said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global. “For over five decades, Herb had a front row seat to the development and evolution of our franchise, and he will forever hold an unparalleled place in Nets history. We are looking forward to welcoming Herb and the Turetzky family back to Barclays Center this season so he can enjoy his first-ever Nets game as a fan following 54 years of incredible service.”

A native of Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, Turetzky scored the first game in franchise history, a matchup between the New Jersey Americans and Pittsburgh Pipers of the American Basketball Association (ABA) on Oct. 23, 1967 at the Teaneck Armory, while he was a senior at Long Island University. That game began a career that spanned more than 2,200 games and was eventually certified as a record for professional basketball games scored in the Guinness Book of World Records. Turetzky also worked 1,465 consecutive regular season and playoff games, beginning in the 1984-85 season and concluding in Oct. 2018. Turetzky’s tenure saw him score games in nine home arenas with more than 500 players donning a Nets uniform in that time. He was on hand to score the greatest moments in franchise history, including ABA championships in 1974 and 1976 and consecutive trips to the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003.

Turetzky has earned a number of honors throughout his career with the Nets, including his induction into the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame and the Basketball Old Timers of America Hall of Fame.

Plans to honor Turetzky will be announced at a future date.