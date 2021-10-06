Brooklyn Nets Complete Trade With Indiana Pacers

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired guard Edmond Sumner and a 2025 second round draft pick from the Indiana Pacers (via Miami) in exchange for the draft rights to guard Juan Pablo Vaulet.

Sumner has appeared in 108 games (29 starts) across four seasons (2017-21) with the Pacers, recording averages of 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.1 minutes per game. He was originally selected by Indiana with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Vaulet was selected with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft by Charlotte, and his draft rights were traded to Brooklyn.