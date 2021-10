Brooklyn Nets Announce Training Camp Roster

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets announced their training camp roster of 19 players today. Nets Training Camp presented by Sun Chlorella will take place at the University of San Diego from Tuesday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 2, ahead of Brooklyn’s preseason opener at the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The full training camp roster is as follows:

# NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY YRS 21 LaMarcus Aldridge F 6-11 265 07/09/85 Texas/USA 15 95 DeAndre’ Bembry F 6-5 210 07/04/94 Saint Joseph’s/USA 5 1 Bruce Brown G 6-4 202 08/15/96 Miami/USA 3 17 Devontae Cacok F 6-7 240 10/08/96 UNC Wilmington/USA 2 0 Jevon Carter G 6-1 195 09/14/95 West Virginia/USA 3 33 Nicolas Claxton F/C 6-11 226 04/17/99 Georgia/USA 2 45 Sekou Doumbouya F 6-8 235 12/23/00 France 2 30 David Duke Jr. G 6-4 205 10/13/99 Providence/USA R 7 Kevin Durant F 6-10 240 09/29/88 Texas/USA 14 14 Kessler Edwards* F 6-8 215 08/09/00 Pepperdine/USA R 2 Blake Griffin F 6-9 246 03/16/89 Oklahoma/USA 11 13 James Harden G 6-5 220 08/26/89 Arizona State/USA 12 12 Joe Harris G/F 6-6 220 09/06/91 Virginia/USA 7 11 Kyrie Irving G 6-2 195 03/23/92 Duke/USA 10 16 James Johnson F 6-7 235 02/20/87 Wake Forest/USA 12 8 Patty Mills G 6-0 180 08/11/88 Saint Mary’s/Australia 12 31 Paul Millsap F 6-7 250 02/10/85 Louisiana Tech/USA 15 20 Day’Ron Sharpe C 6-9 264 11/06/01 North Carolina/USA R 24 Cam Thomas G 6-3 210 10/13/01 Louisiana State/USA R

*Signed to a two-way contract

Head Coach – Steve Nash (Santa Clara)

Assistant Coach – Jacque Vaughn (Kansas)

Assistant Coach – David Vanterpool (St. Bonaventure)

Assistant Coach – Brian Keefe (UNLV)

Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development – Adam Harrington (Auburn)

Assistant Coach – Jordan Ott (Penn State)

Assistant Coach – Tiago Splitter (Brazil)

Assistant Coach – Royal Ivey (Texas)

Assistant Coach – Ryan Forehan-Kelly (California)

Player Development Assistant – Amar’e Stoudemire (Cypress Creek HS)

Director of Sports Medicine – Les Gelis (La Trobe)

Director of Sport Science – Dan Meehan (Australian Catholic)

Head Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist – Sebastien Poirier

Director of Performance Rehabilitation – Stefania Rizzo (British Columbia)

Physiotherapist – Andy Barr (Salford)

Head Strength and Conditioning Coach – Daniel Jones (Ballarat)

Physical Performance Coach – Chris Miller (Southern California)