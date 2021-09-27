Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty form Global Multi-year Partnership with Webull

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty have entered into a global multi-year agreement with Webull, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission online trading and in-depth market data. As part of Webull’s first-ever sports partnership, the company will have international marketing rights to promote its alliance not only in the New York market, but also outside the U.S. through expansive marketing, advertising, and digital activations.

Additionally, Webull will become the official jersey patch partner for the Brooklyn Nets beginning with the 2021-22 NBA season. Webull will also be featured on the jerseys of the Liberty, the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League, and NetsGC, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.

“I am very excited to announce Webull’s first sports partnership with the Brooklyn Nets and become the official game jersey partner,” said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull, which is part of Webull Corporation. “There’s no better way to celebrate our company’s New York roots, and we are looking forward to collaborating on initiatives that give back to the Brooklyn community.”

“We are thrilled to introduce Webull to the world,” said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global, the parent company of the Nets. “There is tremendous synergy between our two companies. Both are New York-based with a growing international presence and are focused on reaching a diverse demographic of tech-savvy, next-generation consumers and fans. We are looking forward to helping Webull connect with our millions of fans in communities across the globe.”

As the Official Online Brokerage of the Brooklyn Nets, Webull will receive digital signage at all Nets home games at Barclays Center and integration across the teams’ digital channels. The alliance will also extend into the community with Webull and the teams working together to implement impactful STEM programs that will benefit the underserved population in Brooklyn and beyond.

Webull, with its U.S. headquarters in New York City, is an easy-to-use, zero-commission brokerage and market data platform that is available to investors of all experience levels. In addition to providing powerful trading capabilities, Webull also offers educational resources for users to gain a deeper understanding of their investments. Recent product additions to the platform include multi-leg options trading, cryptocurrency trading, fractional shares, and a new Webull 7.0 interface for mobile users. The Webull app is accessible via phone, tablet or desktop computer. The company continues to expand its global reach with offices in six international cities and by serving its customers with market data from 31 countries.