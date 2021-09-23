Brooklyn Nets to Host Annual Practice in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 9

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets will host their annual Practice in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 2 where fans can watch the Nets take the court for drills as they prepare for the upcoming season with one of New York City’s most iconic views as the backdrop.

The free, open-to-the-public event begins at 12:30 p.m. and will also include a Nets Academy youth basketball clinic, performances by the Brooklynettes Dance Team, Team Hype and The Brooklyn Nets Beats Drumline, as well as fan activations, swag giveaways, photo booths, food trucks, and more.

Fans can attend Practice in the Park by claiming complimentary tickets when they are released to the public via an email from the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Tickets will be limited. To sign up for the email distribution list and be notified when the tickets become available, fans can fill out the form at www.brooklynnets.com/2021practice.

Attendees ages 12 and up are required to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to attend Practice in the Park. Individuals who provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (at least 14 days after their final vaccine dose, which depending on the type of vaccine, may be one dose or two) are not required to wear a mask. All other guests ages two years and older must wear a mask at all times while at Practice in the Park, except while actively eating or drinking.

This is the fourth time the Nets will host their open practice at Brooklyn Bridge Park. For more information about Practice in the Park, please visit www.brooklynnets.com/2021practice.