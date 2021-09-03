Brooklyn Nets Waive Alize Johnson

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Alize Johnson.

Johnson originally joined the Nets on two 10-day contracts (signed on March 22 and April 1) before signing a multi-year deal with Brooklyn on April 11. In 18 games with the Nets during the 2020-21 season, the 25-year-old recorded averages of 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per contest. Johnson has seen action in 49 games across three seasons with Brooklyn and Indiana (2018-20), registering averages of 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game.