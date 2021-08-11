Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Day'Ron Sharpe Powers Way to Win Over Bucks

As the NBA Summer League got underway in Las Vegas this week, Day’Ron Sharpe quickly made an impression.

“You could feel him,” said Brooklyn’s Summer League head coach, Jordan Ott, after Monday’s opener. “You could feel him from the bench. I’m sure you could feel him on the court on both ends of the ball.”

There was more to come from the 6-foot-11, 265-pound center drafted 29th overall a few weeks ago. This time, Ott described Sharpe as “a monster” after Brooklyn’s 97-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday afternoon.

Sharpe matched the eight rebounds he grabbed on Monday, this time finishing with 11 points and two blocks while making 5-of-7 shots in 17 minutes. Six of Sharpe’s boards came on the offensive end.

“I’ve always been taught if you want to score, go get an offensive rebound,” said Sharpe. “So if the ball’s not coming my way, you’ve gotta find some type of way to get points on the board — rebounds. I feel like rebounds are one of the most valuable things that a team always needs. You can never go wrong with offensive rebounding because every team wants extra possessions.”

That mindset delivered for Brooklyn at the start of the fourth quarter when Sharpe scored the first six points of the quarter all off offensive rebounds to put Brooklyn up 79-71.

“I just try to go all the time,” said Sharpe. “I don’t get all of them, but sooner or later, they’re gonna start coming to you because the other guys are gonna get tired of boxing you out sooner or later. So if I keep going hard 24/7, sooner or later somebody’s gonna slip up, and I’m gonna start getting offensive rebounds.”

“From day one, his workout in the draft workout to be honest, you could see it and then every day in practice we saw this,” said Ott. “So it's not a one-day thing. And his motor. So it's a little bit of both. Offensive and defensive physicality but also his motor to continuously go get it. We made a big emphasis of offensive rebounding here in Summer League because we knew kind of our roster makeup but it's also to highlight some of his skillset.”

After the Bucks had closed within two points, Thomas connected on a 3-pointer for a 93-88 lead. Milwaukee was back within 93-91 before Quinndary Weatherspoon and Thomas closed the game out from the foul line.

Thomas took a step forward in his second game as well, leading Brooklyn with 22 points and four assists while making three 3-pointers.

Weatherspoon scored 15 points with an aggressive game, attacking the rim to get to the line and make all nine of his free throws. Reggie Perry had 13 points, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks and David Duke Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds.