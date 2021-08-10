Brooklyn Nets Announce Preseason Schedule

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets will open the 2021-22 season with a four-game preseason schedule, highlighted by a home contest on Friday, Oct. 8, versus the Milwaukee Bucks, a rematch of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Nets are also set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Barclays Center.

The preseason schedule officially tips off on Sunday, Oct. 3, when Brooklyn travels to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers at STAPLES Center. The Nets will also pay visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Oct. 11, at Wells Fargo Center.

Tickets for the Oct. 8 and Oct. 14 home games at Barclays Center go will go on sale at a later date. To be notified when single game tickets go on sale and to learn about season ticket membership options, visit brooklynnets.com or call 718-NETS-TIX.

YES Network will have preseason coverage as it begins its 20th season broadcasting Nets Basketball.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below: