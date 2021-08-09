Brooklyn Nets Re-sign Blake Griffin

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed forward/center Blake Griffin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Griffin originally signed as a free agent with Brooklyn on March 8, 2021, and posted averages of 10.0 points on 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and 78.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.5 minutes per game in 26 games (10 starts) for the Nets. He tied for the league lead in charges drawn (22, 11 of which were drawn as a Net) and ranked second on the Nets in offensive rating (121.0) and net rating (10.7) after his debut with the team on March 21, trailing only Kevin Durant in both categories. Griffin also appeared in and started all 12 of Brooklyn’s 2021 playoff games, averaging 9.0 points on 53.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from distance and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.5 minutes per contest. Griffin shot 14-of-36 from 3-point range in the 2021 postseason after shooting 13-of-36 (36.1 percent) from distance in his previous seven playoff appearances combined.

Griffin is a six-time NBA All-Star (2011-15, 2019) and five-time All-NBA selection, taking home second-team honors three times with the Los Angeles Clippers (2012-14) and third-team honors twice with the Clippers (2015) and Detroit Pistons (2019). In 668 career games (652 starts) across 11 seasons with the Nets, Pistons (2018-21) and Clippers (2010-18), Griffin has registered averages of 20.9 points on 49.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.4 percent shooting from 3-point range and 69.6 percent from the free-throw line, 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 34.2 minutes per contest. Since making his NBA debut in 2010, Griffin ranks 10th in the league in field goals made (5,223), 11th in points scored (13,984) and 16th in rebounds (5,726). He’s also one of just five players in that timeframe to amass 10,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 2,000 assists, joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, Marc Gasol, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Griffin has made eight playoff appearances in his career, including six straight seasons (2011-17) with the Clippers, helping lead the franchise to three Western Conference Semifinals appearances (2012, 2014-15). In 65 career playoff games (64 starts), the 32-year-old Oklahoma City native has recorded averages of 18.9 points on 49.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.5 percent shooting from distance and 72.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 8.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.7 minutes per contest. Griffin was selected with the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Clippers and sat out the 2009-10 season due to a knee injury. He made his regular season debut the following season and secured Rookie of the Year honors after posting averages of 22.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 37.9 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his NBA career, Griffin spent two seasons (2007-09) at the University of Oklahoma, earning the Naismith College Player of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year awards as a sophomore.