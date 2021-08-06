Brooklyn Nets Acquire Jevon Carter, Draft Rights to Day’Ron Sharpe From Phoenix Suns

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe, the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for guard Landry Shamet.

Carter (6’1”, 200) has appeared in 157 games (six starts) across three seasons with Phoenix (2019-21) and Memphis (2018-19), recording averages of 4.5 points on 38.6 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 80.3 percent from the free-throw line, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.3 minutes per game. The 25-year-old saw action in 60 games (one start) with the Suns in the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 4.1 points on 42.2 percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent from distance, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.9 minutes per contest. Carter also played in the first seven playoff games of his career, helping Phoenix advance to the NBA Finals. The Maywood, Ill., native was originally selected with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies after a four-year career at West Virginia. Carter enjoyed a decorated collegiate run, earning Big 12 All-Defensive team honors four times, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors twice, second-team All-American honors as a senior and finished his career as West Virginia’s all-time leader in steals.

Sharpe (6’11”, 265) spent one year at the University of North Carolina, appearing in 29 games (four starts), while averaging 9.5 points on 51.9 percent shooting from the field, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.1 minutes per game en route to ACC All-Freshman team honors. The ACC’s leading offensive rebounder (3.4 per game) and the nation’s leader in offensive rebound percentage (18.3 percent), Sharpe finished second in voting for both ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year. He registered six double-doubles, scored in double figures 12 times and grabbed double digit rebounds in eight games. The 19-year-old native of Greenville, N.C., tied for the team lead in blocked shots (26), ranked second on the Tar Heels in rebounds per game and finished third in steals (23). Sharpe is currently competing for Brooklyn’s NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Shamet was acquired by the Nets from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team trade on Nov. 19, 2020. In his lone season in Brooklyn, Shamet saw action in 61 games (12 starts), registering averages of 9.3 points on 40.8 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from 3-point range and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. He also appeared in all 12 of Brooklyn’s 2021 playoff games, averaging 4.2 points in 17.2 minutes per contest. Shamet has played in 193 games (69 starts) across three seasons with Brooklyn, the Clippers (2019-20) and Philadelphia (2018-19), notching averages of 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.1 minutes per game.