Brooklyn Nets Acquire Future Draft Considerations in Five Team Trade

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired future second round draft considerations from the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Spencer Dinwiddie as part of a five-team trade which also included the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs. Brooklyn receives a second round pick in 2024 (the more favorable pick of Memphis or Washington) along with the right to swap Golden State’s second round pick, which the Nets acquired in a previous trade, with Washington’s in 2025. In addition, Brooklyn receives the draft rights to center Nikola Milutinov from San Antonio.

“From the moment Spencer arrived in Brooklyn in 2016 he exhibited a relentless will and determination that energized our team and fanbase,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “He has been a critical part of the organization’s growth over the past five years, for which everyone at the Nets, along with the fans of Brooklyn, will be forever grateful. We thank Spencer for everything and wish him and his family the very best.”

Dinwiddie has appeared in 320 games (133 starts) across seven NBA seasons with Brooklyn (2016-21) and Detroit (2014-16), registering averages of 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 25.7 minutes per game. In 274 games (132 starts) in Brooklyn, Dinwiddie recorded averages of 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 27.8 minutes per contest. His best season came in 2019-20, when he set career highs in points per game (20.6), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (6.8) and minutes per game (31.2) in 64 games, helping lead the Nets to a postseason berth. The Los Angeles native suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee in the third game of the 2020-21 campaign on Dec. 27 at Charlotte and missed the remainder of the season. Dinwiddie was crowned the Taco Bell Skills Challenge champion at All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles in 2018 and was a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award in the same year. The 28-year-old originally signed with Brooklyn as a free agent on Dec. 8, 2016, after a stint with the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League and then re-signed with the Nets on a multi-year contract on Dec. 14, 2018.

Milutinov (7’0”, 225) was selected by San Antonio with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. The Serbian national has yet to sign with an NBA team and currently plays for CSKA Moscow.