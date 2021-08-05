Brooklyn Nets Sign Cam Thomas

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Cam Thomas, the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Thomas (6’4”, 210) spent one year at LSU, where he appeared in and started 29 games, recording averages of 23.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 34.0 minutes per game. Thomas scored 25 or more points 16 times in his lone collegiate season, representing the most 25-point games for a freshman in the SEC over the last 25 seasons, and was the leading scorer among all NCAA Division I freshmen. He led the nation in free throws made (194), led the SEC in free-throw percentage (88.2 percent) and finished first in the SEC and seventh in the nation in field goals made (203). Thomas also appeared in both of LSU’s NCAA Tournament games, averaging 28.5 points per contest. The 19-year-old native of Chesapeake, Va., earned All-SEC First Team honors, All-SEC Freshman team honors and was an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American.

Thomas will compete for Brooklyn’s NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.