Brooklynettes Dance Team To Hold Open Auditions For 2021-22 NBA Season

BROOKLYN – The Brooklynettes Dance Team will hold open auditions for the 2021-22 NBA season beginning Sunday, Aug. 8 for all dancers age 18 or older. Auditions for the 20-person squad will take place over four days, and for the first time ever, will be held on the main court at Barclays Center.



The Brooklynettes are a cutting edge, athletic dance team whose professional credits include music videos, film, television, theater, commercials, and advertorial work. The group performs at all Brooklyn Nets home games at Barclays Center during the NBA season and represents the team at events throughout the New York metropolitan area and internationally. During this past season, the Brooklynettes were one of the few dance companies performing in-person and in front of fans in New York City, and the team was recently featured in The New York Times and New York Post, among others.



Choreography for day one of the audition process was created and will be taught by celebrity heels choreographer Kiira Harper. Harper – a Long Island native – has choreographed for Beyoncé, Lizzo, Trey Songz, Alicia Keys, Jidenna, Janelle Monáe, Drake, Tank, Camila Cabello, and many more. She has also danced at the BET Awards, MTV Movie Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and the GRAMMYs.



A hip-hop-focused routine, which dance hopefuls will learn if they are called back to the second round of auditions on Monday, Aug. 9, was created and will be taught by celebrity choreographer Soraya Lundy. Lundy is a Queens, N.Y.-native who has collaborated with Cardi B, Janet Jackson Missy Elliot, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Drake, Sean Paul, and Madonna, and her routines have been featured at the GRAMMYs, on “Saturday Night Live,” and more.



Special guest judges will also attend the auditions, including:

BLOC Talent Agency representative Fatima Wilson , whose clients have worked with renowned artists like Beyoncé, Drake, and Rihanna, and have been featured on “Saturday Night Live,” HBO’s “Girls,” Netflix’s “The Get Down” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

, whose clients have worked with renowned artists like Beyoncé, Drake, and Rihanna, and have been featured on “Saturday Night Live,” HBO’s “Girls,” Netflix’s “The Get Down” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Miles Keeney , who has performed on “RuPaul's Drag Race,” and alongside artists including Silentó, Jason Derulo, and Calvin Chen.

, who has performed on “RuPaul's Drag Race,” and alongside artists including Silentó, Jason Derulo, and Calvin Chen. Jessica Castro , who has been in films “In The Heights” and “The Greatest Showman,” has danced on tour for artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Pharrell and Janet Jackson, and has also been featured on shows such as “American Idol,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Oprah.”

, who has been in films “In The Heights” and “The Greatest Showman,” has danced on tour for artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Pharrell and Janet Jackson, and has also been featured on shows such as “American Idol,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Oprah.” Charles Smith , who has danced for T-PAIN and Jidenna and choreographed for “So You Think You Can Dance.”

, who has danced for T-PAIN and Jidenna and choreographed for “So You Think You Can Dance.” Neil Schwartz, who has choreographed for “America’s Got Talent” and “World Of Dance.”

For video footage and photos from Brooklynettes performances during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 NBA seasons, please click here.



For more information about audition requirements and the Brooklynettes, please visit brooklynettes.com.