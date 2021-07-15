NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm® to Be Held at Barclays Center

NEW YORK – The NBA announced today the NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tickets will be available for public sale beginning Monday, July 19 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased online at https://nbaevents.nba.com/events/nba-draft.

NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN platforms will exclusively televise the NBA Draft for the 19th consecutive year and for the first time it will air on both ABC and ESPN.