Brooklyn Nets, Motorola and Verizon Donate New Smartphones to Graduating Seniors In New York City Temporary Housing

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets, in partnership with Motorola and Verizon, surprised graduating high school seniors currently in New York City temporary housing with free, prepaid smartphones. Motorola, the official mobile handset partner of the Brooklyn Nets, provided the students with new moto x4 smartphones, and Verizon, the official 5G partner of the Nets and Barclays Center, is covering the cost of an unlimited data plan for two years.

Nearly 50 students received phones with a portion going to graduating seniors from S.I.M.B.A. and A.S.E.T., two Department of Education programs geared toward helping New York City high school students living in temporary housing. Both S.I.M.B.A. – an acronym for “Safe In My Brother’s Arms” – and A.S.E.T. – which stands for “All Sisters Evolving Together” – support students with their studies and provide resources to help them attend college or find a career. Together, these groups have served more than 1,500 students, and 100% of their current class of seniors are graduating high school with offers to attend college.

The S.I.M.B.A. and A.S.E.T. students were surprised with the smartphones while attending a private tour of Barclays Center with Nets Legend Albert King. The students also received a $150 voucher to redeem in the Nets’ new retail store, Brooklyn Style.

“It’s been a joy supporting the success of the students in S.I.M.B.A. and A.S.E.T.,” said Christopher Moncrief, S.I.M.B.A/A.S.E.T. Program Coordinator. “Watching them as they advance through high school is an enlightening journey and I am always amazed at how they navigate handling their studies, caring for younger siblings and other tasks, while dealing with the impact of homelessness.”

“When establishing our partnership with Motorola, we made a commitment to provide technology access to New York City’s most underserved student population,” said Mandy Gutmann, Senior Vice President of Community Relations and Communications, BSE Global. “With this phone donation, we are ensuring that students from temporary housing can begin on equal footing with their peers as they pursue higher education or their careers. Thank you to our partner, Verizon, for providing the plans needed so that these young adults can be more focused on their studies, rather than their bills.”

“With the dramatic increase in online and remote learning over the past year, we jumped at the chance to partner with the Nets and Verizon to help with S.I.M.B.A. and A.S.E.T’s efforts to support students in New York City temporary housing upon graduating high school,” said Rudi Kalil, VP and general manager, North America at Motorola. “At Motorola, we’re driven to move the industry forward and are thrilled to bring our smart innovations to these students to help transform the way they learn, discover, share and connect.”

There were more than 111,000 homeless students attending district and charter schools in New York City during the 2019-20 school year, and S.I.M.B.A. and A.S.E.T. offer academic resources, extracurricular activities and college- and career-readiness training to assist these students who historically have been at greater academic risk.

“This past year has shown everyone how important connection is,” said Yvette Martinez-Rea, Vice President of Sponsorships and Partnerships for Verizon. “We’re proud to partner with the Brooklyn Nets and Motorola on this initiative to provide service for these young men and women to keep them connected as they begin their college studies.”

To view/download broll and images of the tour and surprise, including interviews with King and S.I.M.B.A. and A.S.E.T. program coordinator, Wayne Harris, click here.