Brooklyn Nets Launch Vaccination Site, Open for Nets Home Games During 2021 Nba Playoffs

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets are partnering with the New York City Mayor’s Office and DocGo to open a COVID-19 vaccination site for qualified individuals ages 12 years and older. Beginning with the Nets’ first home game of the 2021 NBA Playoffs (Date TBD), vaccines will be available to eligible New Yorkers and ticketed fans.

The vaccination site will be located at 140 Flatbush Avenue, across the street from Barclays Center, with appointments available the day before and the day of every Nets home game throughout the NBA Playoffs. Once game times are set, appointments can be booked in advance by going through NYC COVID-19 Vaccine Finder and choosing “Barclays Center: Modell’s” as the vaccination site. Walk-in appointments will also be available on a first come, first served basis. Everyone will be closely monitored for 15 minutes after the shot is administered. All individuals who get vaccinated will also receive a complimentary Nets t-shirt and can enter to win Nets playoff tickets.

The Nets will also work with the Mayor’s Office to provide complimentary Playoff home game tickets to 100 fully vaccinated Nets fans who reside in the 33 neighborhoods that have been identified by the Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equity. Additional details to be provided in the coming days.

“Providing Nets fans and our community with quick and convenient access to vaccines is crucial in continuing to open both our arena and local businesses safely. We appreciate the Mayor’s office and DocGo for making this important initiative possible,” said Mandy Gutmann, SVP of Community Relations and Communications, BSE Global. “Additionally, after the incredibly challenging year that many have experienced, we are looking forward to teaming up with the Task Force on Racial Inclusion and Equity to distribute Nets playoff tickets to fully vaccinated individuals. It is our hope that this effort will not only build excitement around the NBA Playoffs, but promote the benefits of becoming vaccinated.”