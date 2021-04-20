Headline
Statement from Clara Wu Tsai and Joe Tsai
April 20, 2021
We are relieved and grateful that the outcome of the trial was just. We know that no verdict or sentence can compensate for the loss of George Floyd's life.
We stand with George Floyd's family and the communities that have come together across this country to mourn his murder and we re-affirm our commitment to work together with our allies to end systemic racism and injustice. Our work goes on.
- Clara Wu Tsai & Joe Tsai
