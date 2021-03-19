Joint Statement from the Brooklyn Nets, Long Island Nets, New York Liberty, NetsGC, and Barclays Center

As we have said before, Enough is Enough. The surge in racially-motivated violence over the past year, especially those most recently targeted at the Asian community, is unconscionable and must be condemned. Regardless of race, ethnic origin, gender, religion, age or sexual orientation, hate has no place in our society.

We stand in support of those who have been targeted and will continue to use our platform to speak out and take action against these injustices. Today, we are joining with the Atlanta Hawks to make donations to Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, a non-profit legal advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the rights of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in Atlanta and the Southeast, and to the Center for Pan Asian Community Services, a health and social services agency supporting immigrant and refugee families.

We call on leaders from all sectors of society – community, corporate, religious and public institutions – to speak up and speak out. We must expose those who incite hate and violence and hold them accountable.

Each of us has a responsibility to act when we witness hate crimes. To report a hate crime in New York:

Call the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force at 1-888-440-HATE (4283) or email hctf@nypd.org

Contact the NYS Division of Human Rights Bias Incident Hotline at 1-888-392-3644 or text “HATE” to 81336.

If you have a suspicion about activities of hate groups, report with a tip to the Federal Bureau of Investigation at www.fbi.gov/tips.