Brooklyn Nets Sign Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert to 10-day Contracts

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard/forward Andre Roberson and guard Iman Shumpert to 10-day contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Roberson (6’7”, 210) was originally signed by Brooklyn on Feb. 16, playing 22 minutes across two games. He spent the first seven seasons (2013-20) of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, appearing in 302 games (269 starts) and averaging 4.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game. Returning from a left knee injury, the San Antonio native saw action in seven games in the 2019-20 season, recording averages of 2.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per contest. An NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2017, the 29-year-old Roberson has also made four playoff appearances with the Thunder, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2016.

Shumpert (6’5”, 215) previously signed with the Nets on Jan. 30 and made his season debut on Feb. 23 vs. Sacramento, logging six minutes of action. He also appeared in 13 games last season with the Nets after signing with Brooklyn on Nov. 13, 2019, recording averages of 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per contest prior to being waived by the Nets on Dec. 12, 2019. In 460 career games (246 starts) split between Brooklyn (2021, 2019), Houston (2019), Sacramento (2018-19), Cleveland (2015-18) and New York (2011-15), the 30-year-old has registered averages of 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.9 minutes per game. Shumpert has also appeared in 79 career postseason games with the Knicks, Cavaliers and Rockets and won an NBA Championship with Cleveland in 2016.