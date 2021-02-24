Brooklyn Nets Sign Tyler Cook to 10-day Contract

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Cook (6’8”, 255) has appeared in 13 NBA games in his professional career, recording averages of 1.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.2 minutes per game with Cleveland (11 games) and Denver (two games) in the 2019-20 season. The St. Louis, Mo., native was waived by Minnesota prior to the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, and his NBA G League rights were acquired by Minnesota’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, ahead of the 2021 NBA G League season. In eight NBA G League games this season with Iowa, Cook has averaged 20.8 points (seventh in the G League) on 59.8 percent shooting from the field, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 33.3 minutes per game, registering four double-doubles. In 37 career NBA G League games split between Iowa, Canton (2019-20) and Oklahoma City (2019-20), the 23-year-old Cook has posted averages of 13.3 points on 59.1 percent shooting from the field, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per contest. Cook went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after spending three years (2016-19) at the University of Iowa, earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors as a junior.