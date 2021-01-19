Brooklyn Nets and Hospital for Special Surgery Launch Food Pantry in Bed-Stuy

BROOKLYN – In order to help combat food insecurity in Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Nets and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) have teamed up to launch The Brooklyn Nets Food Pantry presented by HSS. The food pantry will be located at P.S. 308, Clara Cardwell School, in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood – an area where food insecurity impacts approximately 26% of the population according to Food Bank For New York City – and will be stocked with non-perishable food items and provided the necessary support to distribute free groceries and meals on-site.

P.S. 308 is a Title 1 school, serving a high number of children from low-income households. In order to provide additional support for these families, the Nets and HSS will also work with the Food Bank and P.S. 308 to deploy a family-focused nutrition program to help address food insecurities experienced by students and their families.

“We are committed to addressing immediate needs that disproportionately impact communities in Brooklyn,” said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global. “We are proud to work alongside HSS to help alleviate food insecurity for Brooklynites in-need, and to provide healthy meal options for our neighbors where they live and work.”

“We realize the importance of serving the community always, and especially during this time,” said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO at HSS. “Our efforts have expanded beyond the walls of our institution, and addressing the food insecurities right in our backyard is something we feel strongly about. By teaming up with the Brooklyn Nets, our goal is to have the food pantry serve as an essential resource for those who need it most.”

As part of the nutrition program, each month the Nets and HSS will release recipe cards containing the ingredients and steps to prepare a Nets player’s favorite recipe, along with healthy snack pairings from HSS nutritionists and a physical activity suggestion from HSS physical trainers. Additionally, one student from P.S. 308 will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual cooking class with a Nets player using ingredients from the food pantry to prepare his favorite recipe.

Distributions will occur several times per month based on a schedule designated by school administration, and patrons will have the opportunity to select items by food group, completely free of charge, to meet the needs of each individual family.

