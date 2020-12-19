Brooklyn Nets Waive Three Players

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on guards Chris Chiozza and Elie Okobo and forward Paul Eboua.

Chiozza originally signed a two-way contract with Brooklyn on Jan. 4 and then re-signed with the Nets on Dec. 1. He appeared in Brooklyn’s preseason game against Washington on Dec. 13, totaling eight points, two rebounds and two assists in nine minutes off the bench.

Okobo originally signed with the Nets on Dec. 16, while Eboua signed with Brooklyn on Dec. 18.

Brooklyn’s roster now stands at 17 players.