Brooklyn Nets Exercise Two-way Player Conversion on Reggie Perry

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have exercised the two-way player conversion option on forward Reggie Perry.

Perry originally signed with Brooklyn on Nov. 27 and appeared in both of the Nets’ preseason games, registering averages of 2.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game.

After being selected with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, Perry’s draft rights were traded to Brooklyn in a three-team deal with the Clippers and Detroit Pistons. He played two collegiate seasons (2018-20) at Mississippi State, recording averages of 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest in 65 games (49 starts). As a sophomore last season, Perry appeared in and started 31 games, averaging 17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 31.1 minutes per game en route to earning consensus All-SEC First Team honors from coaches and media and being named the SEC’s Co-Player of the Year by the Associated Press. The Thomasville, Ga., native also earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors for his play during the 2018-19 season, when he averaged 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game in 34 contests (18 starts). In addition to his time with the Bulldogs, the 20-year-old competed on USA Basketball’s team in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, where he won a gold medal, was named Most Valuable Player and was selected to the All-Tournament Team.