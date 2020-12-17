Sun Chlorella Named Official Superfood of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty

BROOKLYN – Sun Chlorella has been named The Official Superfood of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty.

The partnership includes Sun Chlorella becoming the presenting sponsor of Nets Training Camp, along with branded signage integrated at HSS Training Center, the Nets' state-of-the-art practice facility in Brooklyn. Sun Chlorella will also receive digital courtside signage at Barclays Center for all Nets and Liberty home games, and will work alongside the Nets to create a custom social media content series that will highlight the importance of nutritious food choices and living a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, the company will have involvement in upcoming Nets health and wellness virtual events and Nets season ticket holders will be given exclusive offers for Sun Chlorella products.

Sun Chlorella is the world’s premier provider of chlorella and eleuthero supplements, offering one of the most digestible chlorella products on the market. Chlorella is a nutrient-dense whole food containing vitamins (like vitamins D and active B12), minerals (like iron), and more chlorophyll than most plant foods, giving the body nourishment for strength, immune support, and well-being due to its unique and naturally-occurring properties. Sun Chlorella Powder is also the only chlorella supplement on the market today that is NSF Certified for Sport and Informed Sport certified, which means it has undergone rigorous testing making it one of the best chlorella products available.

“The Nets and Liberty are proud to partner with Sun Chlorella,” said Chris Insolera, Vice President of Global Partnership Sales at BSE Global. “Plant-based supplements like those made by Sun Chlorella are growing in popularity as people are increasingly choosing healthier eating habits. We’re excited to have Sun Chlorella as our Official Superfood Partner and look forward to working alongside them to elevate the importance of clean eating and healthy lifestyle choices.”

“We’re thrilled to be the Official Superfood of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty,” said Futoshi Nakayama, President and CEO of Sun Chlorella Corporation. “Health and wellness are of the upmost importance to us – especially at a time like this – and we are proud to align with a team of elite athletes that take their health as seriously as we do. We are delighted to officially announce our partnership.”