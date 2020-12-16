Brooklyn Nets Sign Elie Okobo and Kaiser Gates

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Elie Okobo and free agent forward Kaiser Gates. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Okobo (6’3”, 190) joins the Nets after spending the first two seasons (2018-20) of his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns. In 108 games (19 starts), Okobo recorded averages of 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15.5 minutes per game. This past season, the 22-year-old saw action in 55 games (three starts), averaging 4.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13.1 minutes per contest. The Bordeaux, France, native was originally selected with the 31st overall pick (second round) in the 2018 NBA Draft by Phoenix. Prior to beginning his NBA career, Okobo spent three years (2015-18) with Élan Béarnais of France’s Pro A league. He has also represented France in international competition, earning a bronze medal in 2017 in the FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship.

Gates (6’7”, 225) joins Brooklyn after spending the 2019-20 season in the NBA G League with the Maine Red Claws, where he averaged 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.6 minutes per contest in 36 games (all starts). In 86 career NBA G League games (45 starts) with Maine and the Windy City Bulls (2018-19), Gates has recorded averages of 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.7 minutes per contest. The Alpharetta, Ga., native was also named to USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team in November 2020 and played three collegiate seasons (2015-18) at Xavier.