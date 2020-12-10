Brooklyn Nets Name Motorola as Official Jersey Patch Partner

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets and Motorola have formed a new partnership that will bring together the two global brands at the start of the 2020-21 NBA regular season with the iconic Motorola “batwing” logo woven into the front left shoulder of all Nets jerseys. The new patch was revealed today in photos and in a video starring Nets player Kevin Durant.

In addition to becoming the Nets official jersey patch partner, Motorola will have prominent placement on the lower abdomen area of the team’s practice jerseys, a first of-its-kind asset for NBA teams. Motorola will also have a branding presence on the Nets home court and the opportunity to market the alliance internationally as part of the NBA’s International Team Marketing Program. Motorola will also serve as the Official Smartphone Partner of the Brooklyn Nets, with the intent of further raising the profile of the beloved razr - recently relaunched in a new sleek, foldable smartphone.

The most unique aspect of the partnership will see Motorola and the Nets partner in the Brooklyn community to bring STEM educational programs to underserved youth and the donation of Motorola smartphones to support virtual learning for homeless students, who account for more than 100,000 of the students in the New York City Public School system. Additionally, Motorola executives will participate in an educational speaker series with a local organization to help encourage young students to consider and explore career opportunities within the STEM industry.

“In our search for a new jersey patch partner, we wanted a company that we felt a cultural alignment with,” said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global. “We have found that in Motorola. Both of our companies have been through a reinvention in the past year; Motorola with the rebirth of the iconic razr, and our team, which now features a roster that has redefined expectations for the Nets. We are looking forward to working with Motorola and introducing our dedicated fanbase to the brand’s latest innovations.”

“Motorola and the Brooklyn Nets share an innovative spirit and a passion to win that drives success,” said Rudi Kalil, VP and general manager, North America at Motorola. “We’re honored to see our iconic brand and values represented by this talented, hardworking organization. We look forward to cheering on our team with fans in Brooklyn and around the world and connecting closer to the NBA audience with our line-up of versatile smartphones.”