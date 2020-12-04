Brooklyn Nets Announce 2020-21 First Half Schedule

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have announced the first half of their 2020-21 regular season schedule, presented by Snipes. The Nets will tip off the new season on Tuesday, Dec. 22, versus Golden State at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn will be featured on national television 19 times in the first half of the season, with six games on TNT, four on ESPN, three on ABC and six on NBA TV.

The first half of Brooklyn’s schedule features 37 games in total and includes 19 home games.

Brooklyn’s schedule is highlighted by a six-game homestand beginning on Monday, Dec. 28, versus Memphis and ending on Thursday, Jan. 7, versus Philadelphia, which marks the team’s longest stretch at Barclays Center during the first half of the schedule.

The Nets’ longest road trip will come in February, when the team will travel to the West Coast for a five-game span beginning on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Golden State and ending on Sunday, Feb. 21, in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

The team’s first half schedule also includes seven back-to-back sets.

Brooklyn Nets games will be broadcast regionally on the YES Network for the 19th consecutive season and on WFAN for the 17th consecutive season.

Barclays Center will be following New York State guidelines to determine when fans can return to games. Current guidelines do not permit fans.

The full first half of the Nets’ 2020-21 schedule can be found at brooklynnets.com/schedule.