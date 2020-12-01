Brooklyn Nets Announce Training Camp Roster
BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets announced their training camp roster of 20 players today with the additions of guard Jordan Bowden and forward Nate Sestina. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.
Bowden (6’5”, 193) joins the Nets after a four-year collegiate career (2016-20) at the University of Tennessee. In 132 games (99 starts) for the Volunteers, Bowden recorded averages of 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.3 minutes per contest. As a senior last season, Bowden averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34.4 minutes per game, which all marked career highs. The Tennessee native finished his career tied for fifth in school history in games played and ranked seventh in 3-pointers made (186). He also became one of just four Vols all-time to total 1,000 points, 450 rebounds and 250 assists.
Sestina (6’9”, 234) joins Brooklyn from the University of Kentucky, where he spent the 2019-20 season as a graduate student-athlete. In 28 games (seven starts) for the Wildcats last season, Sestina recorded averages of 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per contest. He previously played four collegiate seasons (2015-19) at Bucknell, recording averages of 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per contest while shooting .537 from the field in 100 games (31 starts). As a senior in the 2018-19 season, the Emporium, Pa., native averaged career highs across the board with 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 27.7 minutes per game en route to Second Team All-Patriot League honors.
The full training camp roster is as follows:
|#
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|COLLEGE/COUNTRY
|YRS
|31
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|6-11
|246
|04/21/98
|Texas/USA
|2
|24
|Jordan Bowden
|G
|6-5
|193
|01/20/97
|Tennessee/USA
|R
|1
|Bruce Brown
|G
|6-4
|202
|08/15/96
|Miami/USA
|2
|4
|Chris Chiozza
|G
|5-11
|176
|11/21/95
|Florida/USA
|2
|33
|Nicolas Claxton
|F/C
|6-11
|215
|04/17/99
|Georgia/USA
|1
|26
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|G
|6-5
|215
|04/06/93
|Colorado/USA
|6
|7
|Kevin Durant
|F
|6-10
|240
|09/29/88
|Texas/USA
|13
|8
|Jeff Green
|F
|6-8
|235
|08/28/86
|Georgetown/USA
|12
|12
|Joe Harris
|G/F
|6-6
|220
|09/06/91
|Virginia/USA
|6
|11
|Kyrie Irving
|G
|6-2
|195
|03/23/92
|Duke/USA
|9
|10
|Tyler Johnson
|G
|6-4
|190
|05/07/92
|Fresno State/USA
|6
|6
|DeAndre Jordan
|C
|6-11
|265
|07/21/88
|Texas A&M/USA
|12
|00
|Rodions Kurucs
|F
|6-9
|228
|02/05/98
|Latvia
|2
|22
|Caris LeVert
|G
|6-6
|205
|08/25/94
|Michigan/USA
|4
|9
|Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot
|G/F
|6-7
|210
|05/09/95
|France
|4
|0
|Jeremiah Martin*
|G
|6-2
|185
|06/19/96
|Memphis/USA
|1
|14
|Reggie Perry
|F
|6-10
|250
|03/21/00
|Mississippi State/USA
|R
|2
|Taurean Prince
|F
|6-7
|218
|03/22/94
|Baylor/USA
|4
|41
|Nate Sestina
|F
|6-9
|234
|05/12/97
|Kentucky/USA
|R
|13
|Landry Shamet
|G
|6-4
|190
|03/13/97
|Wichita State/USA
|2
*Signed to a two-way contract
^Weights listed are based on 2019-20 season measurements
|Head Coach
|Steve Nash (Santa Clara)
|Assistant Coach
|Jacque Vaughn (Kansas)
|Assistant Coach
|Mike D’Antoni (Marshall)
|Assistant Coach
|Ime Udoka (Portland State)
|Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development
|Adam Harrington (Auburn)
|Assistant Coach
|Jordan Ott (Penn State)
|Assistant Coach/Player Development
|Tiago Splitter (Brazil)
|Assistant Coach
|Royal Ivey (Texas)
|Assistant Coach
|Ryan Forehan-Kelly (California)
|Player Development Assistant
|Amar’e Stoudemire (Cypress Creek HS)
|Director of Sports Medicine
|Les Gelis (La Trobe)
|Director of Sport Science
|Dan Meehan (Australian Catholic)
|Head Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist
|Sebastien Poirier (Salem State)
|Director of Performance Rehabilitation
|Stefania Rizzo (British Columbia)
|Physiotherapist
|Andy Barr (Salford)
|Head Strength and Conditioning Coach
|Dan Liburd (Boston University)
|Physical Performance Coach
|Daniel Jones (Ballarat)
