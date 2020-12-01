Brooklyn Nets Announce Training Camp Roster

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets announced their training camp roster of 20 players today with the additions of guard Jordan Bowden and forward Nate Sestina. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Bowden (6’5”, 193) joins the Nets after a four-year collegiate career (2016-20) at the University of Tennessee. In 132 games (99 starts) for the Volunteers, Bowden recorded averages of 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.3 minutes per contest. As a senior last season, Bowden averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34.4 minutes per game, which all marked career highs. The Tennessee native finished his career tied for fifth in school history in games played and ranked seventh in 3-pointers made (186). He also became one of just four Vols all-time to total 1,000 points, 450 rebounds and 250 assists.

Sestina (6’9”, 234) joins Brooklyn from the University of Kentucky, where he spent the 2019-20 season as a graduate student-athlete. In 28 games (seven starts) for the Wildcats last season, Sestina recorded averages of 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per contest. He previously played four collegiate seasons (2015-19) at Bucknell, recording averages of 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per contest while shooting .537 from the field in 100 games (31 starts). As a senior in the 2018-19 season, the Emporium, Pa., native averaged career highs across the board with 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 27.7 minutes per game en route to Second Team All-Patriot League honors.

The full training camp roster is as follows:

# NAME POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY YRS 31 Jarrett Allen C 6-11 246 04/21/98 Texas/USA 2 24 Jordan Bowden G 6-5 193 01/20/97 Tennessee/USA R 1 Bruce Brown G 6-4 202 08/15/96 Miami/USA 2 4 Chris Chiozza G 5-11 176 11/21/95 Florida/USA 2 33 Nicolas Claxton F/C 6-11 215 04/17/99 Georgia/USA 1 26 Spencer Dinwiddie G 6-5 215 04/06/93 Colorado/USA 6 7 Kevin Durant F 6-10 240 09/29/88 Texas/USA 13 8 Jeff Green F 6-8 235 08/28/86 Georgetown/USA 12 12 Joe Harris G/F 6-6 220 09/06/91 Virginia/USA 6 11 Kyrie Irving G 6-2 195 03/23/92 Duke/USA 9 10 Tyler Johnson G 6-4 190 05/07/92 Fresno State/USA 6 6 DeAndre Jordan C 6-11 265 07/21/88 Texas A&M/USA 12 00 Rodions Kurucs F 6-9 228 02/05/98 Latvia 2 22 Caris LeVert G 6-6 205 08/25/94 Michigan/USA 4 9 Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot G/F 6-7 210 05/09/95 France 4 0 Jeremiah Martin* G 6-2 185 06/19/96 Memphis/USA 1 14 Reggie Perry F 6-10 250 03/21/00 Mississippi State/USA R 2 Taurean Prince F 6-7 218 03/22/94 Baylor/USA 4 41 Nate Sestina F 6-9 234 05/12/97 Kentucky/USA R 13 Landry Shamet G 6-4 190 03/13/97 Wichita State/USA 2

*Signed to a two-way contract

^Weights listed are based on 2019-20 season measurements