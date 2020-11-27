Brooklyn Nets Announce Preseason Schedule

BROOKLYN (Nov. 27, 2020) –

The Brooklyn Nets will open the 2020-21 season with a two-game preseason schedule highlighted by one game at Barclays Center.

The preseason schedule tips off on Sunday, Dec. 13, when Brooklyn hosts the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center. The Nets will then travel to Boston to face the Celtics on the road on Friday, Dec. 18.

Barclays Center will be following New York State guidelines to determine when fans can return to games. Current guidelines do not permit fans.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below: