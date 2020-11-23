Brooklyn Nets Sign Jeff Green

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward Jeff Green. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Green (6’8”, 235) has appeared in 908 career games (546 starts) across 12 NBA seasons with Houston (2020), Utah (2019), Washington (2018-19), Cleveland (2017-18), Orlando (2016-17), Los Angeles Clippers (2016), Memphis (2015-16), Boston (2011-15) and Oklahoma City/Seattle (2007-11), registering averages of 13.0 points on 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.4 percent from 3-point range and 80.5 percent from the free-throw line, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.5 minutes per game. He split the 2019-20 season between the Jazz and Rockets, appearing in 48 games and averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.0 minutes per game. Most recently, Green finished the 2019-20 campaign with Houston, recording averages of 12.2 points on 56.4 percent shooting from the field, 35.4 percent from 3-point range and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.6 minutes per contest in 18 games. The Maryland native has made seven playoff appearances in his career, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2018 with the Cavaliers, and has averaged 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.4 minutes per game in 72 playoff contests.

Green was originally selected with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft by Boston before being traded on draft night to Seattle. In his rookie season with the SuperSonics, Green earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors after posting averages of 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per game in 80 games. The 34-year-old spent three years (2004-07) at Georgetown, garnering All-Big East honors twice and securing the Big East Player of the Year award in his third and final collegiate season.