Clara Wu Tsai and Joe Tsai Unveil Action Plan to Support Social Justice and Promote Equality

THE BROOKLYN NETS, NEW YORK LIBERTY, AND BARCLAYS CENTER WILL BE PLATFORMS FOR VOICE AND DIALOGUE

CHARITABLE FOUNDATION PLEDGES $50 MILLION TOWARDS PROGRAMS AND INITIATIVES

BROOKLYN - Clara Wu Tsai and Joe Tsai, owners of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, the WNBA’s New York Liberty, and Barclays Center have unveiled a five-point plan committed to inclusiveness, justice, and equal opportunity. As part of the couple’s commitment, they have pledged $50 million over 10 years to support social justice and economic mobility initiatives that will benefit Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), with a priority focus on Brooklyn. The full Social Justice Commitment Statement and five-point plan can be viewed HERE

“Joe and I are proud to present our statement of core principles and action plan as a continuation of our efforts to address racial injustice and economic inequality in our society,” said Clara Wu Tsai. “We plan to focus first on our organizations and our community in Brooklyn. We believe Barclays Center, the Nets, and the Liberty can be symbols of how we move forward together as a country. It is our hope to lead by example through supporting our athletes, employees, and our community in anti-racist and anti-discrimination work and providing the resources needed to accelerate change.”

“Alongside the leadership of our companies, we have spoken up against all forms of racism and made a commitment to work in partnership with our community to raise awareness and push back on racial prejudice,” said Joe Tsai. “Brooklyn has long been a place where people of many different origins can engage in dialogue and find common ground, and we have seen the best example of that at the plaza in front of Barclays Center. Today, we present the framework for how we plan to accomplish the goals of justice and equality.”

The action plan is founded on the following core principles:

Equal opportunity and respect for all people

Diversity is a strength

Our teams and arena serve a central purpose in uniting people

Our entire organization has a responsibility in joining our players to influence and empower people around the issue of social justice

The following is a summary of the five-point plan: