Brooklyn Nets Sign Lance Thomas

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward Lance Thomas as a Substitute Player for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Thomas (6’8”, 235) has seen action in 392 career games (124 starts) across eight NBA seasons with New Orleans (2011-13), Oklahoma City (2014-15) and New York (2015-19), recording averages of 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. The 32-year-old last suited up for an NBA team with the Nets in the 2019 preseason, appearing in one game prior to being waived on Oct. 18.

Thomas went undrafted in 2010 after a four-year (2006-10) collegiate career at Duke, where he earned ACC All-Defensive Team honors as a senior while helping the Blue Devils capture the 2010 NCAA National Championship.